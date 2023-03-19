StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT stock opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

