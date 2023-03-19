StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Alliant Energy Stock Performance
LNT stock opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37.
About Alliant Energy
Featured Articles
