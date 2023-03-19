StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AGYS. BTIG Research increased their target price on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Agilysys Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of AGYS opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 186.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average of $68.32. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $88.16.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 5,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $412,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,705.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $412,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,705.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 8,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $724,601.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,040 shares in the company, valued at $6,133,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,671 shares of company stock worth $3,305,501. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Agilysys by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Articles

