StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MITT. Jonestrading cut their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.75 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.13.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of MITT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 770,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,709. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $108.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.85.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.
