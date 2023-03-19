Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $46.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZNTL. UBS Group cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $52.85.

Insider Activity

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. On average, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 352,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,065.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 352,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,065.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $53,582.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 397,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,763 shares of company stock worth $873,760 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.