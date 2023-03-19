Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.20% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 28.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 4.4 %

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $68,990.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,411.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $68,990.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,411.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,447.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,511 shares of company stock valued at $685,970. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

CSTL traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,487. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43.

Castle Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.