Status (SNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.71 Million

Status (SNT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $112.89 million and $3.71 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00032876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001854 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019632 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003491 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00204092 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,321.82 or 1.00158711 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,971,004,245 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,971,004,245.37048 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02732434 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $2,982,504.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.