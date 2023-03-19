State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,285 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 372,257 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $40,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

ABT stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,848,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

