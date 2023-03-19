State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 250 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $52,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $413.69. 3,124,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,489. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $507.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

