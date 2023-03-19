State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,905 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cfra upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.18. 19,935,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,831,995. The company has a market capitalization of $141.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

