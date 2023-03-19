State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,479 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,868,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,426. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.67 and a 200-day moving average of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.66.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

