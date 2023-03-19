State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $25.41 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.0% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.92 on Friday, hitting $250.00. 6,470,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,642. The company has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.70 and its 200 day moving average is $275.04. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $345.30.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.50.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

