State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys Shares of 55,707 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,818,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,479,000 after buying an additional 66,880 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,648,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 360,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,905,000 after buying an additional 280,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.89.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $463.17. 1,743,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $478.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.56.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

