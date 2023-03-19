State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 0.8% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of American Tower worth $63,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,831,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American Tower by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,504 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,809,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,100,000 after acquiring an additional 760,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $3.70 on Friday, reaching $201.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,456,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.26 and a 200 day moving average of $215.51. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.31.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

