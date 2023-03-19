State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 635 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,383,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,855. The company has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.50. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

