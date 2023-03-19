State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 4,717 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Humana were worth $16,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Humana by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,623 shares of company stock worth $17,456,436 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $495.55. 1,962,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,645. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $494.78 and a 200-day moving average of $507.54. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.12.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

