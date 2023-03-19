Starname Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.15 Million (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Starname has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Starname coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Starname has a market cap of $1.15 million and $4,740.14 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname Profile

Starname’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official website is starname.me. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

