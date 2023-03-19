Starname Price Down 8% Over Last Week (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Starname coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $4,744.81 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Starname

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

