Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $98.70. 10,189,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,343,857. The firm has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.22.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

