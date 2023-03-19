Stairway Partners LLC Buys 52,595 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,912,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,595 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 27.3% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $191,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,761,927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after buying an additional 2,274,645 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after buying an additional 1,848,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

EFA stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.18. 23,846,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,449,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $75.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

