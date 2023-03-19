Stableford Capital II LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $154.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

