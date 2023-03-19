ssv.network (SSV) Price Tops $39.29 on Top Exchanges

ssv.network (SSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. ssv.network has a total market capitalization of $435.19 million and $45.71 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ssv.network has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. One ssv.network token can currently be bought for $39.29 or 0.00144643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

