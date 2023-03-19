SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stake Cut by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 56.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 597,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 54,321 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $53.87 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

