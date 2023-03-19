Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) is Macroview Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Macroview Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for 5.8% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 236.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 298,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 81,739 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $816,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of PHYS opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $15.78.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.