SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF comprises about 4.0% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $27,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,488. The stock has a market cap of $337.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.88. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $114.57.
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Profile
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.
