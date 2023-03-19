SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF comprises about 4.0% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $27,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,488. The stock has a market cap of $337.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.88. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $114.57.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.