SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after buying an additional 94,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $70.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $86.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average is $74.34. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

