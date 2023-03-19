S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Increased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 2.4% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $43,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 15,444.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,574,000 after buying an additional 2,065,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,987,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,995,000 after buying an additional 310,742 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,665,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,566,000 after buying an additional 435,668 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Trading Down 1.6 %

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $334.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $356.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

