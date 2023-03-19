Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.5 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.