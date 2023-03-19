SOMESING Trading 17.1% Higher This Week (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One SOMESING token can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $54.46 million and $1.40 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,751,235,651 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

