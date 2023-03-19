Solana (SOL) Price Hits $22.26 on Top Exchanges

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Solana has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $8.54 billion and $459.82 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.26 or 0.00078612 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.69 or 0.00363167 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,464.05 or 0.26396228 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Solana

SOL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 539,312,705 coins and its circulating supply is 383,483,394 coins. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news. Solana’s official website is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

