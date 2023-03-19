Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) is Albert D Mason Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Snap-on accounts for 1.5% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.25.

NYSE:SNA opened at $231.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.47 and a 200-day moving average of $231.60. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $259.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total value of $502,047.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,910.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

