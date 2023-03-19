SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $239.59 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $621.75 million and $239.59 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025128 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00032467 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019562 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003491 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00201657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,209.70 or 0.99961166 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002291 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,321,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,205,321,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.51566416 USD and is down -9.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $267,035,299.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

