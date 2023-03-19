Single Point Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $217.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $408.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.62 and a 200-day moving average of $208.28. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

