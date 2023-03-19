Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SBGI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.

SBGI stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,422,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,209,000 after purchasing an additional 192,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,596,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,973,000 after acquiring an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,068.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,057,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,406,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

