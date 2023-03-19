Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $84.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.60.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $736,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,120,954.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,570,000. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,597,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,386,000 after buying an additional 179,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,287,000 after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.