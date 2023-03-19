Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 38,580 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,250 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 38,580 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Citigroup increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

