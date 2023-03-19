Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in News by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Price Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.31.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

Insider Activity at News

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

News Profile

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

