Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 775 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 407,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,540,000 after buying an additional 21,607 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 871,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,429 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

