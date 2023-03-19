Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,452,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,875,000 after acquiring an additional 570,685 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,265,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,552,000 after buying an additional 207,953 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 750,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,384,000 after buying an additional 83,884 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 341.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 621,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after buying an additional 480,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 524,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,353,000 after acquiring an additional 34,780 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.96. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.