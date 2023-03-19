Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,088 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.33% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMOM. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $261,000.
JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSEARCA:JMOM opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $45.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32.
JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
