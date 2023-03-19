Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $185.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.08 and its 200-day moving average is $185.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $229.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.