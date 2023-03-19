Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,184,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,680 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 7.41% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $227,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000.

FIXD opened at $45.07 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $50.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

