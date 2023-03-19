Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,869 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF accounts for 2.1% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.49% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $57,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGM stock opened at $322.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $261.80 and a one year high of $402.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.21 and its 200 day moving average is $297.96.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

