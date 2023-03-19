Siacoin Market Capitalization Hits $228.85 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $228.85 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,376.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00310255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012259 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00077720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00576842 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00497218 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003635 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,593,432,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

