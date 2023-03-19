Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.38.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

