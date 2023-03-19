Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shopify Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.