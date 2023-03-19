Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $643.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.43. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

