Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Position Boosted by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Shell in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22.

Shell Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.56) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.65) to GBX 2,987 ($36.40) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

