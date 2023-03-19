Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.95 and a current ratio of 13.95. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sensei Biotherapeutics
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.