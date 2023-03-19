Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.95 and a current ratio of 13.95. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 91.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 22,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

