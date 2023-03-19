Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

SEMR stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. Semrush has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $8,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,843,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,055,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 61.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Semrush by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Semrush by 91.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Semrush during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Semrush by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

