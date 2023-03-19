Seele-N One Day Volume Tops $2.65 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Seele-N has a market cap of $93.49 million and $2.65 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00032379 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019659 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003517 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00201586 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,061.94 or 0.99693077 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00428347 USD and is up 5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,877,926.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

